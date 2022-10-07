IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) is -33.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $180.16 and a high of $285.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IQV stock was last observed hovering at around $192.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.95% off its average median price target of $269.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.49% off the consensus price target high of $300.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 12.77% higher than the price target low of $215.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $187.54, the stock is -5.60% and -13.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing -2.57% at the moment leaves the stock -17.09% off its SMA200. IQV registered -21.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.96%.

The stock witnessed a -12.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.50%, and is 3.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.17% over the week and 2.88% over the month.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) has around 83000 employees, a market worth around $35.07B and $14.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.32 and Fwd P/E is 16.37. Profit margin for the company is 8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.10% and -34.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 246.20% this year

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 188.30M, and float is at 185.05M with Short Float at 1.36%.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DANHAKL JOHN G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DANHAKL JOHN G bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $272.93 per share for a total of $2.73 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24344.0 shares.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that CONNAUGHTON JOHN (Director) sold a total of 555,094 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $262.60 per share for $145.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62390.0 shares of the IQV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 25, Bruehlman Ronald E (See Remarks) disposed off 4 shares at an average price of $256.93 for $1028.0. The insider now directly holds 26,224 shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV).

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) that is trading -15.86% down over the past 12 months and Centene Corporation (CNC) that is 27.28% higher over the same period. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) is -23.65% down on the 1-year trading charts.