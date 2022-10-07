JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) is -64.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.63 and a high of $28.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JELD stock was last observed hovering at around $9.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.95% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 14.0% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.46, the stock is -2.69% and -20.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing -1.77% at the moment leaves the stock -48.63% off its SMA200. JELD registered -62.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.34%.

The stock witnessed a -12.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.97%, and is 7.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.18% over the week and 4.68% over the month.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) has around 24700 employees, a market worth around $803.53M and $4.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.81 and Fwd P/E is 5.11. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.62% and -66.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.50% this year

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 87.22M, and float is at 83.06M with Short Float at 3.57%.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Turtle Creek Asset Management, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 2,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 22 at a price of $9.49 per share for a total of $21359.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50650.0 shares.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that Turtle Creek Asset Management (10% Owner) bought a total of 17,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $9.98 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48400.0 shares of the JELD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, NORD DAVID G (Director) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $11.00 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 20,000 shares of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD).

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Home Depot Inc. (HD) that is trading -12.10% down over the past 12 months and Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) that is -37.28% lower over the same period. Masonite International Corporation (DOOR) is -29.27% down on the 1-year trading charts.