Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) is -91.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.67 and a high of $11.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LFLY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13%.

Currently trading at $0.81, the stock is -20.00% and -60.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.01 million and changing 19.81% at the moment leaves the stock -87.51% off its SMA200. LFLY registered -91.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -90.42%.

The stock witnessed a -45.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -83.03%, and is 12.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.15% over the week and 10.30% over the month.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) has around 250 employees, a market worth around $34.47M and $23.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -38.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.12% and -92.98% from its 52-week high.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) Analyst Forecasts

Leafly Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -210.10% this year

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.41M, and float is at 28.35M with Short Float at 3.16%.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kennedy Brendan, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Kennedy Brendan sold 81,585 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 14 at a price of $1.35 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.79 million shares.

Leafly Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 13 that Kennedy Brendan (10% Owner) sold a total of 29,159 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 13 and was made at $1.43 per share for $41718.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.87 million shares of the LFLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 12, Krishnaswamy Suresh (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 402 shares at an average price of $1.50 for $605.0. The insider now directly holds 598 shares of Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY).