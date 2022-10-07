Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ: MEGL) is -96.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.30 and a high of $249.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MEGL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19%.

Currently trading at $3.88, the stock is -18.82% and -67.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.66 million and changing 5.15% at the moment leaves the stock -67.50% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a -26.10% in the last 1 month, and is -1.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.84% over the week and 16.03% over the month.

Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $84.70M and $2.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 388.00. Profit margin for the company is 9.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.58% and -98.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.20%).

Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -62.40% this year

Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.00M, and float is at 7.40M with Short Float at 0.97%.