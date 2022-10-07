MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE: MDU) is -8.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.92 and a high of $32.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MDU stock was last observed hovering at around $28.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.54%.

Currently trading at $28.32, the stock is -2.44% and -4.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing -1.87% at the moment leaves the stock 1.18% off its SMA200. MDU registered -8.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.51%.

The stock witnessed a -6.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.91%, and is 2.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.47% over the week and 2.05% over the month.

MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) has around 12826 employees, a market worth around $5.84B and $6.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.57 and Fwd P/E is 12.86. Profit margin for the company is 5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.64% and -12.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.10% this year

MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 203.35M, and float is at 201.66M with Short Float at 1.63%.

MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.