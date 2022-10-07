New Big Money Means AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) Investors Could Reap Benefit

AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) is -37.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.56 and a high of $32.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ANGO stock was last observed hovering at around $21.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.21%.

Currently trading at $17.34, the stock is -18.19% and -22.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing -19.54% at the moment leaves the stock -21.08% off its SMA200. ANGO registered -35.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -19.50%.

The stock witnessed a -20.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.08%, and is -15.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.25% over the week and 4.12% over the month.

AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) has around 760 employees, a market worth around $681.81M and $316.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 115.60. Profit margin for the company is -8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.25% and -45.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.60%).

AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 17.30% this year

AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.16M, and float is at 37.14M with Short Float at 3.50%.

AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Helsel Dave, the company’s SVP Global Operations and R&D. SEC filings show that Helsel Dave sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 29 at a price of $22.44 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23822.0 shares.

AngioDynamics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 28 that Helsel Dave (SVP Global Operations and R&D) sold a total of 3,513 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 28 and was made at $22.44 per share for $78832.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22874.0 shares of the ANGO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 12, JOHNSON WESLEY (Director) disposed off 1,299 shares at an average price of $23.26 for $30215.0. The insider now directly holds 79,704 shares of AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO).

AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 1.25% up over the past 12 months and Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) that is -5.16% lower over the same period. LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) is -7.03% down on the 1-year trading charts.