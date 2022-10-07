New Big Money Means Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is -17.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.15 and a high of $90.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARES stock was last observed hovering at around $68.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.98% off its average median price target of $83.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.45% off the consensus price target high of $101.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 11.55% higher than the price target low of $76.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $67.22, the stock is -4.69% and -7.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing -1.44% at the moment leaves the stock -6.92% off its SMA200. ARES registered -11.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.39%.

The stock witnessed a -10.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.47%, and is 7.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.01% over the week and 3.55% over the month.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) has around 2100 employees, a market worth around $19.68B and $3.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.43 and Fwd P/E is 16.32. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.47% and -25.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ares Management Corporation (ARES) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 155.00% this year

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 175.16M, and float is at 131.03M with Short Float at 2.81%.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Ares Management Corporation (ARES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC bought 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 05 at a price of $1.60 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49.27 million shares.

Ares Management Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 04 that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 04 and was made at $1.58 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49.07 million shares of the ARES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 03, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC (10% Owner) acquired 200,000 shares at an average price of $1.49 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 48,871,580 shares of Ares Management Corporation (ARES).

Ares Management Corporation (ARES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) that is trading 0.37% up over the past 12 months. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) is -42.76% down on the 1-year trading charts.