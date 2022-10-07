New Big Money Means Berry Corporation (BRY) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) is 18.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.39 and a high of $11.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BRY stock was last observed hovering at around $8.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.81% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.5% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 7.0% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.30, the stock is 12.86% and 7.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.86 million and changing 9.48% at the moment leaves the stock 4.41% off its SMA200. BRY registered 34.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.07%.

The stock witnessed a 7.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.56%, and is 21.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.30% over the week and 5.17% over the month.

Berry Corporation (BRY) has around 1224 employees, a market worth around $747.07M and $698.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 211.36 and Fwd P/E is 3.48. Profit margin for the company is 0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.57% and -22.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

Berry Corporation (BRY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Berry Corporation (BRY) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Berry Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.10% this year

Berry Corporation (BRY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.60M, and float is at 77.63M with Short Float at 3.53%.

Berry Corporation (BRY) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Berry Corporation (BRY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Benefit Street Partners LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Benefit Street Partners LLC sold 538,761 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $11.39 per share for a total of $6.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.74 million shares.

Berry Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that Benefit Street Partners LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 650,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $11.30 per share for $7.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.28 million shares of the BRY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, Benefit Street Partners LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 234,116 shares at an average price of $11.18 for $2.62 million. The insider now directly holds 8,928,159 shares of Berry Corporation (BRY).

Berry Corporation (BRY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is trading 68.72% up over the past 12 months and Chevron Corporation (CVX) that is 53.84% higher over the same period. Shell plc (SHEL) is 13.66% up on the 1-year trading charts.