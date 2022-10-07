New Big Money Means Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO) is -92.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.41 and a high of $10.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CZOO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $0.90 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.77% off the consensus price target high of $2.12 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 45.12% higher than the price target low of $0.82 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.45, the stock is -20.49% and -32.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing -0.02% at the moment leaves the stock -79.48% off its SMA200. CZOO registered -93.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -84.38%.

The stock witnessed a -26.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.37%, and is -6.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.63% over the week and 12.12% over the month.

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) has around 2642 employees, a market worth around $357.18M and $1.16B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 8.97% and -95.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.20%).

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cazoo Group Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/06/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -474.30% this year

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 759.45M, and float is at 61.04M with Short Float at 14.02%.