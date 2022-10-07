New Big Money Means Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) is -2.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $107.85 and a high of $149.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHKP stock was last observed hovering at around $114.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.64% off the consensus price target high of $164.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 1.09% higher than the price target low of $115.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $113.75, the stock is -2.16% and -4.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing -0.22% at the moment leaves the stock -9.67% off its SMA200. CHKP registered -0.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.39%.

The stock witnessed a -5.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.55%, and is 0.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.10% over the week and 2.31% over the month.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) has around 5805 employees, a market worth around $14.79B and $2.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.91 and Fwd P/E is 14.32. Profit margin for the company is 35.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.47% and -23.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.70%).

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) is a “Hold”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.00% this year

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.50M, and float is at 100.64M with Short Float at 1.98%.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HP Inc. (HPQ) that is trading -4.58% down over the past 12 months and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is -10.11% lower over the same period. Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) is -89.25% down on the 1-year trading charts.