New Big Money Means ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) is -93.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.16 and a high of $4.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CFRX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 83.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.17, the stock is -17.09% and -34.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing -7.44% at the moment leaves the stock -92.94% off its SMA200. CFRX registered -95.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -95.59%.

The stock witnessed a -31.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -94.35%, and is -7.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.25% over the week and 7.81% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 6.11% and -96.33% from its 52-week high.

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ContraFect Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.40% this year

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.33M, and float is at 37.42M with Short Float at 0.87%.

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) that is trading 71.87% up over the past 12 months and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) that is -34.21% lower over the same period.