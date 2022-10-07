New Big Money Means Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) is -56.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.59 and a high of $6.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FLGC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $2.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 8.24% higher than the price target low of $0.85 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.78, the stock is -13.67% and -7.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing 16.42% at the moment leaves the stock -39.42% off its SMA200. FLGC registered -84.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.38%.

The stock witnessed a -12.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.33%, and is 13.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.67% over the week and 14.17% over the month.

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) has around 162 employees, a market worth around $58.23M and $21.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 33.11% and -87.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.00%).

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Flora Growth Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.40% this year

The shares outstanding are 76.94M, and float is at 67.60M with Short Float at 1.71%.