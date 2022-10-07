New Big Money Means Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) is -28.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.47 and a high of $4.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GMDA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.77% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 74.14% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.81, the stock is -14.56% and -24.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing -3.21% at the moment leaves the stock -32.90% off its SMA200. GMDA registered -52.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.85%.

The stock witnessed a -27.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.24%, and is 5.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.23% over the week and 8.41% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 23.13% and -61.65% from its 52-week high.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gamida Cell Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.60% this year

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.55M, and float is at 41.65M with Short Float at 6.18%.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WILLS STEPHEN T, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WILLS STEPHEN T bought 9,677 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 30 at a price of $1.55 per share for a total of $14999.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11677.0 shares.

Gamida Cell Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 30 that Tomasello Shawn (Director) bought a total of 9,677 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 30 and was made at $1.55 per share for $14999.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11677.0 shares of the GMDA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 30, Blum Robert I (Director) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $1.55 for $77500.0. The insider now directly holds 52,000 shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA).