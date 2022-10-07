New Big Money Means Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) is 12.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.64 and a high of $15.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GOSS stock was last observed hovering at around $12.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.12% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 15.4% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.69, the stock is -2.12% and -4.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.15 million and changing 3.25% at the moment leaves the stock 26.38% off its SMA200. GOSS registered 2.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.46%.

The stock witnessed a -13.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 64.59%, and is 6.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.34% over the week and 5.37% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 125.00% and -16.49% from its 52-week high.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gossamer Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.00% this year

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 93.95M, and float is at 89.41M with Short Float at 18.58%.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Carter Laura, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Carter Laura bought 6,934 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 15 at a price of $7.21 per share for a total of $49994.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 87168.0 shares.

Gossamer Bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 15 that Christian Waage (EVP, Tech Ops and Admin) bought a total of 6,934 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 15 and was made at $7.21 per share for $49994.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13888.0 shares of the GOSS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 15, Giraudo Bryan (COO/CFO) acquired 13,869 shares at an average price of $7.21 for $99995.0. The insider now directly holds 20,990 shares of Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS).

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 1.25% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is 2.55% higher over the same period. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is 28.33% up on the 1-year trading charts.