New Big Money Means Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) is -14.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.89 and a high of $8.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INVZ stock was last observed hovering at around $5.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.32% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 32.12% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.43, the stock is 1.09% and 5.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing 0.93% at the moment leaves the stock 25.31% off its SMA200. INVZ registered 4.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.15%.

The stock witnessed a 8.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.42%, and is 9.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.77% over the week and 7.29% over the month.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) has around 404 employees, a market worth around $697.54M and $7.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 87.89% and -32.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-52.90%).

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -88.40% this year

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 135.49M, and float is at 121.62M with Short Float at 1.90%.