New Big Money Means Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) is -5.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $91.51 and a high of $122.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVO stock was last observed hovering at around $106.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $120.06 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.16% off the consensus price target high of $132.54 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -48.44% lower than the price target low of $71.29 for the same period.

Currently trading at $105.82, the stock is 3.75% and 0.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing -0.20% at the moment leaves the stock -1.10% off its SMA200. NVO registered 9.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.66%.

The stock witnessed a 0.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.94%, and is 5.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.46% over the week and 1.67% over the month.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) has around 50816 employees, a market worth around $185.31B and $20.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.36 and Fwd P/E is 3.71. Profit margin for the company is 32.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.64% and -13.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (48.60%).

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Novo Nordisk A/S is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.20% this year

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.27B, and float is at 1.08B with Short Float at 0.29%.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 46.13% up over the past 12 months and Sanofi (SNY) that is -18.86% lower over the same period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 18.67% up on the 1-year trading charts.