New Big Money Means Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) is 19.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.27 and a high of $25.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SNDX stock was last observed hovering at around $24.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.51% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.03% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -0.92% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.24, the stock is 9.97% and 11.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.98 million and changing 6.11% at the moment leaves the stock 38.80% off its SMA200. SNDX registered 48.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.95%.

The stock witnessed a 12.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.05%, and is 6.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.20% over the week and 4.58% over the month.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) has around 59 employees, a market worth around $1.53B and $139.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is 0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 97.74% and 2.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/06/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 124.90% this year

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.16M, and float is at 53.25M with Short Float at 8.64%.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Katkin Keith, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Katkin Keith sold 360 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 04 at a price of $25.00 per share for a total of $9000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32000.0 shares.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 04 that Metzger Michael A (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 1,280 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 04 and was made at $25.02 per share for $32026.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17659.0 shares of the SNDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 03, Katkin Keith (Director) disposed off 180 shares at an average price of $25.00 for $4500.0. The insider now directly holds 32,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX).

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is -45.08% lower over the past 12 months.