New Big Money Means The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Investors Could Reap Benefit

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) is -38.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $213.08 and a high of $374.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EL stock was last observed hovering at around $226.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.86%.

Currently trading at $229.10, the stock is -2.70% and -9.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.9 million and changing 1.26% at the moment leaves the stock -16.19% off its SMA200. EL registered -26.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.46%.

The stock witnessed a -7.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.90%, and is 4.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.68% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) has around 63000 employees, a market worth around $83.07B and $17.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.07 and Fwd P/E is 26.33. Profit margin for the company is 13.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.52% and -38.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.10%).

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Analyst Forecasts

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.00% this year

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 357.90M, and float is at 229.50M with Short Float at 1.15%.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Haney Carl P., the company’s EVP Research Prod & Innovation. SEC filings show that Haney Carl P. sold 7,559 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $252.05 per share for a total of $1.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3296.0 shares.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 07 that Haney Carl P. (EVP Research Prod & Innovation) sold a total of 2,481 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 07 and was made at $247.34 per share for $0.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3296.0 shares of the EL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 07, O’HARE MICHAEL (EVP-Global Human Resources) disposed off 2,118 shares at an average price of $247.08 for $0.52 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL).

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 1.25% up over the past 12 months and The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is -10.42% lower over the same period. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) is -8.93% down on the 1-year trading charts.