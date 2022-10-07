OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) is -39.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.87 and a high of $2.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OGI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16%.

Currently trading at $1.06, the stock is 10.40% and 1.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.48 million and changing 17.14% at the moment leaves the stock -18.85% off its SMA200. OGI registered -53.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.16%.

The stock witnessed a 4.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.95%, and is 17.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.00% over the week and 5.28% over the month.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) has around 865 employees, a market worth around $471.53M and $125.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -27.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.70% and -58.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.90%).

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) Analyst Forecasts

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.30% this year

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 311.06M, and float is at 255.17M with Short Float at 3.45%.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is -45.08% lower over the past 12 months.