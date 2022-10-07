PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) is -31.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $107.06 and a high of $177.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PPG stock was last observed hovering at around $120.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.5% off its average median price target of $139.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.59% off the consensus price target high of $180.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -7.03% lower than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $117.73, the stock is -0.01% and -5.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing -2.08% at the moment leaves the stock -11.27% off its SMA200. PPG registered -19.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.23%.

The stock witnessed a -7.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.12%, and is 5.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.86% over the week and 2.46% over the month.

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) has around 49300 employees, a market worth around $27.90B and $17.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.16 and Fwd P/E is 14.48. Profit margin for the company is 6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.97% and -33.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.40%).

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PPG Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.60% this year

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 236.40M, and float is at 234.37M with Short Float at 1.13%.

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Liebert Rebecca B., the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Liebert Rebecca B. sold 30,086 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 27 at a price of $129.90 per share for a total of $3.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24693.0 shares.

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include 3M Company (MMM) that is trading -37.71% down over the past 12 months and The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) that is -26.23% lower over the same period.