Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) is -83.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.18 and a high of $24.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLSE stock was last observed hovering at around $2.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 52.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.39, the stock is 37.28% and 47.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.07 million and changing -9.81% at the moment leaves the stock -47.54% off its SMA200. PLSE registered -88.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.03%.

The stock witnessed a 71.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.15%, and is 32.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.17% over the week and 15.93% over the month.

Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE) has around 142 employees, a market worth around $69.41M and $2.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 102.54% and -90.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-174.60%).

Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pulse Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.20% this year

Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 31.49M, and float is at 14.81M with Short Float at 12.97%.

Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Danahy Kevin Patrick, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Danahy Kevin Patrick bought 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 30 at a price of $2.30 per share for a total of $14950.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6500.0 shares.

Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) that is trading -26.26% down over the past 12 months.