Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Qiagen N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) is -20.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.49 and a high of $58.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $43.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $54.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.89% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -4.76% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.00, the stock is 1.71% and -4.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing 0.94% at the moment leaves the stock -7.19% off its SMA200. QGEN registered -13.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.80%.

The stock witnessed a -4.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.90%, and is 6.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.70% over the week and 1.73% over the month.

Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) has around 6100 employees, a market worth around $10.00B and $2.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.77 and Fwd P/E is 20.02. Profit margin for the company is 22.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.67% and -24.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.30%).

Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Qiagen N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.10% this year

Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 227.59M, and float is at 226.88M with Short Float at 1.97%.

Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times.

Qiagen N.V. (QGEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is trading 30.55% up over the past 12 months. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is -6.08% down on the 1-year trading charts.