Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) is -28.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.96 and a high of $125.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RHI stock was last observed hovering at around $79.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $79.58, the stock is 3.24% and 1.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing -0.10% at the moment leaves the stock -17.37% off its SMA200. RHI registered -23.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.42%.

The stock witnessed a 2.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.35%, and is 4.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.76% over the week and 2.49% over the month.

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) has around 14600 employees, a market worth around $8.66B and $7.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.90 and Fwd P/E is 13.17. Profit margin for the company is 9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.59% and -36.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (43.30%).

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Analyst Forecasts

Robert Half International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 98.30% this year

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 108.83M, and float is at 106.55M with Short Float at 4.38%.

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GLASS ROBERT W, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that GLASS ROBERT W sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $80.35 per share for a total of $0.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Robert Half International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that Kempthorne Dirk A (Director) sold a total of 2,662 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $81.13 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14284.0 shares of the RHI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, GENTZKOW PAUL F (Pres & CEO Talent Solutions) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $92.87 for $4.64 million. The insider now directly holds 275,751 shares of Robert Half International Inc. (RHI).

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) that is trading -26.16% down over the past 12 months and ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) that is -19.12% lower over the same period. ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) is -37.81% down on the 1-year trading charts.