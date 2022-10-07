Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPH) is -90.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.81 and a high of $126.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHPH stock was last observed hovering at around $4.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33%.

Currently trading at $3.74, the stock is -74.15% and -79.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing -8.11% at the moment leaves the stock -79.67% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a -89.73% in the last 1 month, and is -24.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.50% over the week and 36.93% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is -1.84% and -97.04% from its 52-week high.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) Analyst Forecasts

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 13.65M, and float is at 5.23M with Short Float at 2.21%.