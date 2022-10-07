TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is 9.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.94 and a high of $23.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TGNA stock was last observed hovering at around $21.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.65% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.0% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 15.0% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.40, the stock is -4.94% and -4.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.33 million and changing -3.09% at the moment leaves the stock -3.58% off its SMA200. TGNA registered 3.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.21%.

The stock witnessed a -4.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.75%, and is -5.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.68% over the week and 1.86% over the month.

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) has around 6200 employees, a market worth around $4.75B and $3.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.71 and Fwd P/E is 8.32. Profit margin for the company is 16.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.71% and -11.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.60%).

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TEGNA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.20% this year

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 223.68M, and float is at 221.40M with Short Float at 2.68%.

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times.

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DallasNews Corporation (DALN) that is trading -6.23% down over the past 12 months and News Corporation (NWSA) that is -32.80% lower over the same period. Daily Journal Corporation (DJCO) is -19.93% down on the 1-year trading charts.