The Lion Electric Company (LEV) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) is -71.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.82 and a high of $14.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LEV stock was last observed hovering at around $2.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.15% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -13.6% lower than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.84, the stock is -14.46% and -31.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.78 million and changing -3.73% at the moment leaves the stock -54.90% off its SMA200. LEV registered -74.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.63%.

The stock witnessed a -26.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.19%, and is -0.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.27% over the week and 5.54% over the month.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) has around 1300 employees, a market worth around $537.73M and $87.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.99. Distance from 52-week low is 0.71% and -80.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.00%).

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Lion Electric Company (LEV) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Lion Electric Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.30% this year

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 190.00M, and float is at 82.27M with Short Float at 7.79%.