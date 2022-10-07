Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE: TCN) is -43.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.44 and a high of $17.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TCN stock was last observed hovering at around $8.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $15.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.45% off the consensus price target high of $16.50 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 27.75% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.67, the stock is -10.05% and -17.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing -2.03% at the moment leaves the stock -32.73% off its SMA200. TCN registered -31.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.24%.

The stock witnessed a -17.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.59%, and is 1.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.39% over the week and 3.13% over the month.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) has around 968 employees, a market worth around $3.24B and $810.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.92 and Fwd P/E is 14.69. Distance from 52-week low is 2.73% and -49.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tricon Residential Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 312.70% this year

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 274.60M, and float is at 265.99M with Short Float at 0.61%.