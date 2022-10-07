Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Volatility At 3.84%, Should You Add A Position?

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) is 19.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.29 and a high of $33.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TCOM stock was last observed hovering at around $30.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.78%.

Currently trading at $29.46, the stock is 10.65% and 11.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.71 million and changing -2.58% at the moment leaves the stock 19.76% off its SMA200. TCOM registered -5.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.84%.

The stock witnessed a 16.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.61%, and is 8.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.84% over the week and 4.20% over the month.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) has around 33732 employees, a market worth around $18.61B and $2.55B in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.62. Profit margin for the company is -14.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 106.16% and -11.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.10%).

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Analyst Forecasts

Trip.com Group Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.90% this year

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 647.87M, and float is at 631.04M with Short Float at 2.28%.