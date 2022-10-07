WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) is -71.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.70 and a high of $50.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WETG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24%.

Currently trading at $1.16, the stock is 25.57% and -80.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing 25.76% at the moment leaves the stock -78.98% off its SMA200. WETG registered a loss of -52.65% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -12.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -87.53%, and is 52.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.43% over the week and 17.74% over the month.

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) has around 76 employees, a market worth around $212.23M and $11.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 128.89. Profit margin for the company is 24.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.71% and -97.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.60%).

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 92.70% this year

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 283.39M, and float is at 62.13M with Short Float at 0.74%.