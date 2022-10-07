Which institution holds the most shares in Arcimoto Inc. (FUV)

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) is -86.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.15 and a high of $13.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FUV stock was last observed hovering at around $1.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.3% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -137.78% lower than the price target low of $0.45 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.07, the stock is -35.29% and -51.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing -7.76% at the moment leaves the stock -75.89% off its SMA200. FUV registered -89.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -80.65%.

The stock witnessed a -42.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -66.46%, and is -23.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.80% over the week and 9.29% over the month.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) has around 289 employees, a market worth around $41.79M and $4.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -6.96% and -91.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-81.70%).

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -104.40% this year

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.57M, and float is at 26.90M with Short Float at 36.88%.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TSR Inc. (TSRI) that is -18.83% lower over the past 12 months.