Which institution holds the most shares in Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU)

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) is -86.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.17 and a high of $2.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AYTU stock was last observed hovering at around $0.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.0% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 96.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.18, the stock is -8.71% and -35.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.36 million and changing -4.42% at the moment leaves the stock -76.25% off its SMA200. AYTU registered -93.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -81.98%.

The stock witnessed a -17.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -73.28%, and is -0.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.73% over the week and 7.58% over the month.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) has around 164 employees, a market worth around $11.43M and $96.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 6.92% and -93.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-173.10%).

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) Analyst Forecasts

Aytu BioPharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.70% this year

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.43M, and float is at 60.57M with Short Float at 1.75%.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.