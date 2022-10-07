Which institution holds the most shares in Baxter International Inc. (BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) is -34.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.78 and a high of $89.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BAX stock was last observed hovering at around $57.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.46% off its average median price target of $68.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.95% off the consensus price target high of $77.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 6.25% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.25, the stock is -1.17% and -3.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.19 million and changing -2.53% at the moment leaves the stock -22.32% off its SMA200. BAX registered -30.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.95%.

The stock witnessed a -4.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.70%, and is 1.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.18% over the week and 2.58% over the month.

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) has around 60000 employees, a market worth around $29.09B and $14.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.18 and Fwd P/E is 14.59. Profit margin for the company is 7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.59% and -37.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Baxter International Inc. (BAX) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Baxter International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.60% this year

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 504.00M, and float is at 502.58M with Short Float at 1.17%.

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Baxter International Inc. (BAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STROUCKEN ALBERT P L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that STROUCKEN ALBERT P L sold 4,020 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $76.02 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34127.0 shares.

Baxter International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 05 that HELLMAN PETER S (Director) sold a total of 4,020 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 05 and was made at $76.02 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27629.0 shares of the BAX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 01, FORSYTH JOHN D (Director) disposed off 1,005 shares at an average price of $77.68 for $78068.0. The insider now directly holds 27,029 shares of Baxter International Inc. (BAX).

Baxter International Inc. (BAX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Medtronic plc (MDT) that is trading -33.05% down over the past 12 months and Stryker Corporation (SYK) that is -19.83% lower over the same period. Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) is -4.48% down on the 1-year trading charts.