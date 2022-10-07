Which institution holds the most shares in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM) is -25.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.17 and a high of $66.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CM stock was last observed hovering at around $45.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.72% off its average median price target of $70.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.69% off the consensus price target high of $83.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 22.46% higher than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.42, the stock is -6.57% and -10.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.32 million and changing -3.81% at the moment leaves the stock -21.51% off its SMA200. CM registered -24.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.16%.

The stock witnessed a -7.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.44%, and is -1.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.67% over the week and 2.30% over the month.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) has around 49505 employees, a market worth around $39.84B and $12.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.53 and Fwd P/E is 5.73. Profit margin for the company is 35.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.58% and -34.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.10%).

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.40% this year

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 903.74M, and float is at 901.44M with Short Float at 2.54%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) that is trading -25.41% down over the past 12 months and The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) that is -10.66% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -11.76% down on the 1-year trading charts.