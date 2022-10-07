Which institution holds the most shares in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) is -73.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.58 and a high of $7.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLVR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.93% off the consensus price target high of $4.30 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 41.43% higher than the price target low of $1.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.82, the stock is 17.80% and -1.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.53 million and changing 36.66% at the moment leaves the stock -42.29% off its SMA200. CLVR registered -88.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.01%.

The stock witnessed a 0.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.09%, and is 35.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.17% over the week and 7.95% over the month.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) has around 560 employees, a market worth around $35.41M and $18.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 41.32% and -89.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-56.10%).

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 46.70% this year

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.56M, and float is at 36.32M with Short Float at 2.81%.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fajardo Andres, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Fajardo Andres sold 1,170 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 06 at a price of $1.03 per share for a total of $1205.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.59 million shares.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 06 that Hague Henry R III (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 598 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 06 and was made at $1.03 per share for $616.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the CLVR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 06, Kastin David (General Counsel) disposed off 565 shares at an average price of $1.03 for $582.0. The insider now directly holds 172,151 shares of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR).