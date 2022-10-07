Which institution holds the most shares in Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO)

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is -10.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.15 and a high of $29.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FLO stock was last observed hovering at around $25.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39%.

Currently trading at $24.66, the stock is -4.13% and -8.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing -1.56% at the moment leaves the stock -8.14% off its SMA200. FLO registered -0.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.38%.

The stock witnessed a -8.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.16%, and is -1.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.88% over the week and 1.86% over the month.

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) has around 8900 employees, a market worth around $5.32B and $4.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.18 and Fwd P/E is 18.38. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.11% and -17.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) Analyst Forecasts

Flowers Foods Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.90% this year

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 212.19M, and float is at 196.50M with Short Float at 2.34%.

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Chubb Thomas Caldecot III, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Chubb Thomas Caldecot III bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 23 at a price of $27.50 per share for a total of $82500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23051.0 shares.

Flowers Foods Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that McMullian Ryals (President and CEO) sold a total of 143,020 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $27.97 per share for $4.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.78 million shares of the FLO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 20, STITH MELVIN T (Director) acquired 7 shares at an average price of $26.80 for $195.0. The insider now directly holds 77 shares of Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO).

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Post Holdings Inc. (POST) that is trading 14.78% up over the past 12 months and Campbell Soup Company (CPB) that is 10.14% higher over the same period. TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) is 14.34% up on the 1-year trading charts.