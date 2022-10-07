Which institution holds the most shares in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) is -27.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.41 and a high of $29.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HR stock was last observed hovering at around $20.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.85%.

Currently trading at $20.12, the stock is -10.53% and -17.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.37 million and changing -4.05% at the moment leaves the stock -20.27% off its SMA200. HR registered -20.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.38%.

The stock witnessed a -18.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.50%, and is -2.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.09% over the week and 3.01% over the month.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) has around 357 employees, a market worth around $7.56B and $675.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.89 and Fwd P/E is 47.01. Profit margin for the company is 12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.40% and -30.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Analyst Forecasts

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 84.20% this year

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 380.55M, and float is at 379.55M with Short Float at 2.80%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading -28.17% down over the past 12 months and Ventas Inc. (VTR) that is -29.62% lower over the same period. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is -33.28% down on the 1-year trading charts.