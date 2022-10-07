Which institution holds the most shares in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is -31.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $90.05 and a high of $139.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ICE stock was last observed hovering at around $93.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $125.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.08% off the consensus price target high of $164.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 15.14% higher than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $93.35, the stock is -2.58% and -7.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.28 million and changing -0.06% at the moment leaves the stock -17.24% off its SMA200. ICE registered -23.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.71%.

The stock witnessed a -8.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.63%, and is 2.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.98% over the week and 1.95% over the month.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) has around 8936 employees, a market worth around $52.36B and $9.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.62 and Fwd P/E is 16.32. Profit margin for the company is 35.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.66% and -33.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.80% this year

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 558.00M, and float is at 550.67M with Short Float at 0.86%.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sprecher Jeffrey C, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Sprecher Jeffrey C sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 21 at a price of $94.96 per share for a total of $0.95 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.0 million shares.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 21 that Sprecher Jeffrey C (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 87,377 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 21 and was made at $94.95 per share for $8.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.26 million shares of the ICE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 26, Surdykowski Andrew J (General Counsel) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $107.00 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 42,007 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE).

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CME Group Inc. (CME) that is trading -10.34% down over the past 12 months. Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) is -8.28% down on the 1-year trading charts.