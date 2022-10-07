Which institution holds the most shares in Jabil Inc. (JBL)

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) is -12.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.80 and a high of $72.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JBL stock was last observed hovering at around $62.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.65% off its average median price target of $78.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.78% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 14.33% higher than the price target low of $72.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.68, the stock is 4.46% and 2.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing -1.04% at the moment leaves the stock 3.30% off its SMA200. JBL registered 0.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.34%.

The stock witnessed a 6.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.48%, and is 4.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.97% over the week and 3.00% over the month.

Jabil Inc. (JBL) has around 238000 employees, a market worth around $8.69B and $33.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.92 and Fwd P/E is 6.95. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.39% and -14.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.20%).

Jabil Inc. (JBL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jabil Inc. (JBL) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jabil Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.00% this year

Jabil Inc. (JBL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 140.40M, and float is at 128.42M with Short Float at 2.33%.

Jabil Inc. (JBL) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Jabil Inc. (JBL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Katz Robert L, the company’s EVP, GC, CCO & Assist Corp Sec. SEC filings show that Katz Robert L sold 10,423 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 29 at a price of $59.29 per share for a total of $0.62 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Jabil Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 20 that Katz Robert L (EVP, GC, CCO & Assist Corp Sec) sold a total of 9,477 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 20 and was made at $55.00 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the JBL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 24, Creadon Gerald (SVP, Operations) disposed off 3,703 shares at an average price of $54.76 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 46,166 shares of Jabil Inc. (JBL).

Jabil Inc. (JBL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA) that is trading -46.67% down over the past 12 months and Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) that is -0.45% lower over the same period. Flex Ltd. (FLEX) is 0.44% up on the 1-year trading charts.