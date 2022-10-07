Which institution holds the most shares in Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX)

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) is -78.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.20 and a high of $52.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NUTX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32%.

Currently trading at $0.90, the stock is -53.67% and -67.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.45 million and changing -26.25% at the moment leaves the stock -81.56% off its SMA200. NUTX registered -68.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -94.97%.

The stock witnessed a -71.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -71.43%, and is -44.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.86% over the week and 14.16% over the month.

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) has around 1500 employees, a market worth around $631.42M and $148.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is -25.02% and -98.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.30%).

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 68.20% this year

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 646.37M, and float is at 321.69M with Short Float at 1.32%.

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 5 times.