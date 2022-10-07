Which institution holds the most shares in Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) is -48.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.39 and a high of $2.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PSTV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $0.55, the stock is 0.47% and -11.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.13 million and changing 14.69% at the moment leaves the stock -29.02% off its SMA200. PSTV registered -69.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.95%.

The stock witnessed a -28.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.74%, and is 13.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.01% over the week and 11.97% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 39.71% and -74.77% from its 52-week high.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) Analyst Forecasts

Plus Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.40% this year

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.43M, and float is at 32.07M with Short Float at 0.45%.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HEDRICK MARC H, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that HEDRICK MARC H bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $0.65 per share for a total of $3240.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33580.0 shares.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Clowes Howard (Director) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $0.57 per share for $8589.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18000.0 shares of the PSTV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, Petersen Greg (Director) acquired 30,000 shares at an average price of $0.55 for $16500.0. The insider now directly holds 62,500 shares of Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV).