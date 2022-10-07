Which institution holds the most shares in Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB)

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) is -63.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.29 and a high of $2.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VERB stock was last observed hovering at around $0.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $3.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.18% off the consensus price target high of $4.25 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 79.56% higher than the price target low of $2.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.46, the stock is -10.28% and -13.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing -0.22% at the moment leaves the stock -41.74% off its SMA200. VERB registered -79.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.09%.

The stock witnessed a -20.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.64%, and is -6.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.00% over the week and 6.32% over the month.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) has around 107 employees, a market worth around $48.31M and $10.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 57.49% and -80.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-229.60%).

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Verb Technology Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.50% this year

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 96.95M, and float is at 87.28M with Short Float at 3.08%.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.