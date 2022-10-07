Which institution holds the most shares in Waste Connections Inc. (WCN)

Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE: WCN) is -1.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $113.50 and a high of $148.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WCN stock was last observed hovering at around $141.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.09% off its average median price target of $154.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.35% off the consensus price target high of $165.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -2.06% lower than the price target low of $132.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $134.72, the stock is -5.38% and -4.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.89 million and changing -5.00% at the moment leaves the stock 2.34% off its SMA200. WCN registered 7.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.96%.

The stock witnessed a -6.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.34%, and is -1.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.31% over the week and 1.95% over the month.

Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) has around 19998 employees, a market worth around $35.37B and $6.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 51.05 and Fwd P/E is 22.53. Profit margin for the company is 10.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.70% and -9.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Waste Connections Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 204.20% this year

Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 257.18M, and float is at 256.50M with Short Float at 1.34%.

Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shea Patrick James, the company’s Exec VP, General Counsel & Sec. SEC filings show that Shea Patrick James sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 08 at a price of $145.26 per share for a total of $1.02 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12813.0 shares.

Waste Connections Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 08 that RAZZOUK WILLIAM J (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 08 and was made at $140.16 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5584.0 shares of the WCN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 08, RAZZOUK WILLIAM J (Director) disposed off 4,073 shares at an average price of $140.03 for $0.57 million. The insider now directly holds 4,016 shares of Waste Connections Inc. (WCN).

Waste Connections Inc. (WCN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Republic Services Inc. (RSG) that is trading 8.02% up over the past 12 months and Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) that is -4.51% lower over the same period. Waste Management Inc. (WM) is 5.37% up on the 1-year trading charts.