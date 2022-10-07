Which Institutions Own Shares In Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. (CNVY)?

Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNVY) is 25.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.75 and a high of $10.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CNVY stock was last observed hovering at around $10.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $10.51, the stock is -0.15% and 0.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing -0.47% at the moment leaves the stock 34.06% off its SMA200. CNVY registered 31.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.69%.

The stock witnessed a -0.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.48%, and is -0.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.58% over the week and 0.61% over the month.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. (CNVY) has around 3510 employees, a market worth around $770.28M and $366.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 24.50. Profit margin for the company is -1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 180.27% and -2.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -53.20% this year

The shares outstanding are 73.19M, and float is at 70.72M with Short Float at 0.41%.

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. (CNVY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pichardo Susana, the company’s SVP, Accounting. SEC filings show that Pichardo Susana sold 71,651 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 07 at a price of $10.50 per share for a total of $0.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.