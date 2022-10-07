Which Institutions Own Shares In Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX)?

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) is -62.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.98 and a high of $4.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENTX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.5% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 82.5% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.05, the stock is -13.24% and -28.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -49.15% off its SMA200. ENTX registered -76.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.54%.

The stock witnessed a -22.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.05%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.81% over the week and 8.75% over the month.

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) has around 22 employees, a market worth around $30.59M and $0.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 7.14% and -77.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-53.80%).

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Entera Bio Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.40% this year

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.81M, and float is at 22.05M with Short Float at 0.26%.

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ellis Sean, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ellis Sean bought 14,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 21 at a price of $1.64 per share for a total of $24406.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32100.0 shares.

Entera Bio Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 21 that LIEBERMAN GERALD M (Director) bought a total of 19,491 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 21 and was made at $1.68 per share for $32803.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the ENTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 20, Schwartz Phillip (President of R&D) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $2.52 for $25250.0. The insider now directly holds 607,410 shares of Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX).