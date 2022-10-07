Which Institutions Own Shares In Fortis Inc. (FTS)?

Fortis Inc. (NYSE: FTS) is -23.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.93 and a high of $51.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FTS stock was last observed hovering at around $38.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.54% off its average median price target of $47.33 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.68% off the consensus price target high of $50.57 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 0.51% higher than the price target low of $37.27 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.08, the stock is -10.95% and -16.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.66 million and changing -3.99% at the moment leaves the stock -21.02% off its SMA200. FTS registered -17.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.15%.

The stock witnessed a -17.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.48%, and is -4.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.80% over the week and 2.13% over the month.

Fortis Inc. (FTS) has around 9095 employees, a market worth around $24.90B and $10.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.02 and Fwd P/E is 12.54. Profit margin for the company is 12.40%. Distance from 52-week low is -2.24% and -28.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Fortis Inc. (FTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fortis Inc. (FTS) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 0.50% this year

Fortis Inc. (FTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 477.80M, and float is at 477.38M with Short Float at 1.80%.

Fortis Inc. (FTS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fortis Inc. (FTS) that is -17.27% lower over the past 12 months. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) is -17.28% down on the 1-year trading charts.