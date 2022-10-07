Which Institutions Own Shares In Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD)?

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) is -51.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.03 and a high of $102.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LSPD stock was last observed hovering at around $19.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16%.

Currently trading at $19.68, the stock is 6.90% and -0.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing 0.82% at the moment leaves the stock -21.42% off its SMA200. LSPD registered -77.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.90%.

The stock witnessed a 10.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.08%, and is 9.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.59% over the week and 5.61% over the month.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $4.17B and $829.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 1093.33. Profit margin for the company is -56.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.94% and -80.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.40%).

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Analyst Forecasts

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -72.50% this year

The shares outstanding are 148.97M, and float is at 135.13M with Short Float at 4.04%.