Which Institutions Own Shares In Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR)?

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR) is -35.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.08 and a high of $84.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The REXR stock was last observed hovering at around $53.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.05% off its average median price target of $77.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.54% off the consensus price target high of $84.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 16.71% higher than the price target low of $63.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.47, the stock is -8.59% and -15.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing -1.96% at the moment leaves the stock -22.63% off its SMA200. REXR registered -8.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.01%.

The stock witnessed a -17.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.25%, and is 3.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.99% over the week and 2.92% over the month.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) has around 186 employees, a market worth around $8.74B and $538.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 55.64 and Fwd P/E is 50.11. Profit margin for the company is 27.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.77% and -38.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.60% this year

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 171.07M, and float is at 170.16M with Short Float at 8.22%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schwimmer Howard, the company’s Co-CEO, Co-President. SEC filings show that Schwimmer Howard sold 15,350 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 01 at a price of $65.27 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52720.0 shares.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 25 that Schwimmer Howard (Co-CEO, Co-President) sold a total of 16,402 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 25 and was made at $62.15 per share for $1.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 68070.0 shares of the REXR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, Schwimmer Howard (Co-CEO, Co-President) disposed off 16,500 shares at an average price of $59.90 for $0.99 million. The insider now directly holds 84,472 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR).

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) that is trading -15.69% down over the past 12 months and Prologis Inc. (PLD) that is -20.24% lower over the same period. STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) is -31.54% down on the 1-year trading charts.