Which Institutions Own Shares In Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY)?

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: STRY) is -88.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.28 and a high of $10.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STRY stock was last observed hovering at around $1.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12%.

Currently trading at $1.17, the stock is -36.33% and -53.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing -9.30% at the moment leaves the stock -82.44% off its SMA200. STRY registered -88.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -85.56%.

The stock witnessed a -49.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -69.37%, and is -18.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.63% over the week and 11.30% over the month.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) has around 736 employees, a market worth around $188.62M and $27.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -8.51% and -89.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (44.50%).

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.10% this year

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 162.66M, and float is at 118.64M with Short Float at 2.61%.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC sold 6 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 05 at a price of $1.30 per share for a total of $8.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7768.0 shares.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 05 that TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 13,757 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 05 and was made at $1.30 per share for $17888.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18.85 million shares of the STRY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 04, TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 63 shares at an average price of $1.34 for $84.0. The insider now directly holds 7,774 shares of Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY).