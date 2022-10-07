Which Institutions Own Shares In Stryker Corporation (SYK)?

Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) is -20.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $188.84 and a high of $280.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SYK stock was last observed hovering at around $216.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.7% off its average median price target of $238.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.33% off the consensus price target high of $295.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -3.13% lower than the price target low of $205.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $211.42, the stock is -1.91% and -1.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing -2.17% at the moment leaves the stock -10.22% off its SMA200. SYK registered -19.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.17%.

The stock witnessed a 0.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.25%, and is 2.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.89% over the week and 2.79% over the month.

Stryker Corporation (SYK) has around 46000 employees, a market worth around $81.15B and $17.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.89 and Fwd P/E is 20.48. Profit margin for the company is 11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.96% and -24.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.40%).

Stryker Corporation (SYK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stryker Corporation (SYK) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stryker Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.10% this year

Stryker Corporation (SYK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 378.30M, and float is at 351.47M with Short Float at 1.85%.

Stryker Corporation (SYK) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Stryker Corporation (SYK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Boehnlein Glenn S, the company’s VP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Boehnlein Glenn S sold 2,778 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $259.79 per share for a total of $0.72 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13105.0 shares.

Stryker Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that Datar Srikant M. (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $263.12 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1533.0 shares of the SYK stock.

Stryker Corporation (SYK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Medtronic plc (MDT) that is trading -33.05% down over the past 12 months and Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) that is -40.97% lower over the same period. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) is -21.01% down on the 1-year trading charts.