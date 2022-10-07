Which Institutions Own Shares In Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR)?

Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) is -14.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.71 and a high of $4.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SYPR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $1.25 for the next 12 months. It is also -68.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.25 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -68.0% lower than the price target low of $1.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.10, the stock is 12.83% and 7.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing 3.96% at the moment leaves the stock -4.99% off its SMA200. SYPR registered -42.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.22%.

The stock witnessed a 8.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.49%, and is 13.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.84% over the week and 4.39% over the month.

Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR) has around 684 employees, a market worth around $46.18M and $106.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 161.54. Profit margin for the company is 0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.81% and -51.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.10%).

Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sypris Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/29/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.70% this year

Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 21.72M, and float is at 11.46M with Short Float at 1.93%.

Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eckert Rebecca R, the company’s Principal Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Eckert Rebecca R sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $2.16 per share for a total of $10800.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31948.0 shares.

Sypris Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that DAVIS RICHARD L (Vice President) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $2.52 per share for $25200.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the SYPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 06, DAVIS RICHARD L (Vice President) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $2.51 for $25100.0. The insider now directly holds 201,496 shares of Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR).

Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Jabil Inc. (JBL) that is trading 0.65% up over the past 12 months and American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) that is -12.35% lower over the same period. Dana Incorporated (DAN) is -43.76% down on the 1-year trading charts.